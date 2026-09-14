Diljit Dosanjh Pays Tribute To Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan As He Performs Sanson Ki Mala At Wembley Concert

Diljit Dosanjh became the first Indian performer to headline a concert at London's iconic Wembley Stadium.
The singer paid a moving musical tribute to legendary maestro Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan by performing Sanson Ki Mala.
The landmark show drew an estimated 92,000 spectators.
Global icon Diljit Dosanjh scripted history at the Wembley Stadium concert. He was the first Indian artist to headline the iconic London venue. The main highlight was his tribute to Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan as Dosanjh crooned Sanson Ki Mala. Thousands of phone lights filled the venue and turned the sequence into one of the night’s most discussed moments.
The show carried significance well beyond the music. Dosanjh not only became the first Indian performer on the Wembley Stadium stage but also reportedly sang for about 92,000 people, honouring one of South Asia’s most influential voices.
Diljit Dosanjh's tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
As Dosanjh performed Sanson Ki Mala, fans lifted their phones and moved with the music, covering Wembley in a glow of lights.
That reaction carried beyond the stadium after the show. Clips of the performance quickly spread online, with fans describing the tribute as emotional and saying it gave them goosebumps.
It was a collective salute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, with the audience singing along and keeping their phone lights raised throughout the song.
Dosanjh spoke to the crowd and said, “This moment will go down in the history books,” before crooning his chartbusters G.O.A.T. and Lover.
Bhangra rhythms soon filled Wembley as Dosanjh celebrated with fans. He also revived one of his familiar concert lines, “Punjabi aa gaye oye (the Punjabis have arrived)”, playfully adapting the usual slogan for the bigger Wembley occasion.
The reported crowd size also places him ahead of Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Michael Jackson when individual Wembley concert attendances are compared.
Announces tour next stop
During his Saturday (September 12) performance, Dosanjh revealed Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium as the next destination on his Aura World Tour.
The announcement brought a loud reaction from the crowd. It gave the Wembley milestone an immediate next chapter as the singer moved on to the tour’s next leg.