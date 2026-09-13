Diljit Dosanjh Makes Wembley History, Announces Mega Show At Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium

Diljit Dosanjh became Wembley’s first Punjabi headline singer before 90,000 fans.
Diljit announced his Narendra Modi Stadium return during Wembley concert.
Ahmedabad show follows Coldplay’s sold-out Narendra Modi Stadium performance.
Diljit Dosanjh made history at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, September 12, becoming the first Punjabi singer to headline the iconic London venue. The singer-actor performed before a 90,000-strong crowd during his ongoing Aura World Tour, combining Punjabi music, rap and hip-hop in a landmark show. He also announced a major homecoming concert in Ahmedabad.
Diljit Dosanjh makes history at Wembley
According to Hindustan Times, Diljit opened the concert with a variation of his signature catchphrase, telling the crowd, "Punjabi Aa Gaye Wembley Oye!" The show featured tracks including G.O.A.T., Lover, Hass Hass and Born to Shine, while his interactions with fans kept the huge venue feeling personal.
The concert ended with 'Main Hoon Punjab', meaning “I am Punjab”, accompanied by fireworks. As reported that the performance became both a celebration of Punjabi music and a significant moment for Diljit’s global rise.
Speaking to the BBC backstage before the concert, Diljit described performing at Wembley as a dream and reflected on what the occasion meant coming from a village in Punjab. The significance of appearing at such a venue felt different for him and his community than for artists who have already performed on similar stages.
Diljit announces Ahmedabad stadium concert
During the Wembley show, Diljit also announced that he would perform at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. As reported by HT, he referred to Coldplay's earlier sold-out concert at the venue, congratulating the British band before saying that a stadium event in India should also have a Punjabi presence.
He then announced that his own Narendra Modi Stadium concert will take place on November 21, 2026. The show will mark Diljit's second performance in Ahmedabad after his Dil-Luminati India Tour stop in November 2024.
The announcement comes after his first-ever Wembley headline show, further extending a run of major international milestones that have included Coachella and the Met Gala.
Ticket prices and booking details for the Ahmedabad concert have not yet been announced.