Venice Film Festival 2026 Winners List: Woman Unknown Wins Golden Lion, John Malkovich Takes Best Actor

Venice Film Festival 2026, full winners list

Golden Lion for Best Film: Woman Unknown — May el-Toukhy

Silver Lion, Grand Jury Prize: Possible Love — Lee Chang-dong

Silver Lion for Best Director: Ilya Khrzhanovsky — DAU

Special Jury Prize: NAZA — Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor

Best Screenplay: A Good Little Soldier — Stéphane Brizé, Coralie Amédéo, Olivier Gorce

Volpi Cup for Best Actor: John Malkovich — Wild Horse Nine

Volpi Cup for Best Actress: Mathilde Arcel — Woman Unknown

Marcello Mastroianni Award: Malou Khebizi — A Place to Heal

Luigi De Laurentiis Award: House of the Wind — Auguste Bernard Kouemo Yanghu

Armani Beauty Audience Award: I Matter — Alina Serban

Horizons Best Film: Diane in the Loop — Ann Sirot, Raphaël Balboni

Horizons Best Director: Jacqueline Lentzou — A Day in the Life of Jo: Chapter Phaedra

Horizons Special Jury Prize: House of the Wind — Auguste Bernard Kouemo Yanghu

Horizons Best Actor: Riccardo Scamarcio — Children of the Monkey

Horizons Best Actress: Laleh Marzban — Falling House

Horizons Best Screenplay: Children of the Monkey — Tommaso Landucci

Best Short Film: A Few Moments of Happiness — Shaden Safieddine Tazi

Venice Classics Best Restored Film: Long Night of 1943 — Florestano Vancini

Venice Immersive Grand Prize: The Pigeon Ring — Shixin Tao, Yuqi Zhang

Venice Immersive Special Jury Prize: Out of the Ashes — Rory Mitchell, Nonny de la Peña

Venice Immersive Achievement Prize: Empire at Sea — Peter Flaherty

Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement: George Clooney, Ellen Burstyn