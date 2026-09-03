George Clooney Receives Honorary Golden Lion At Venice Film Festival, Rebukes Authoritarians In Powerful Speech

George Clooney received the Golden Lion for lifetime achievement at the Venice Film Festival opening ceremony.
Laura Dern presented the award, sharing personal tributes alongside written messages from Brad Pitt and Adam Sandler.
Reflecting on his 45-year career, Clooney credited his success to a series of lucky breaks and collaborative support.
American actor and filmmaker George Clooney received the Golden Lion on Wednesday (September 2) at the Venice Film Festival's opening ceremony. The 65-year-old appeared close to tears. His wife, Amal Clooney, was visibly touched to see Clooney collecting the lifetime achievement award.
George Clooney honoured at Venice Film Festival
The award also carried a personal note. Clooney's longtime friend Laura Dern presented it, and their friendship dates back to a horror sequel they made in Hungary more than 40 years ago. Dern has previously said Clooney looked out for her during that shoot, describing the relationship as similar to that between an older and younger sibling.
Dern praised his expansive screen career. She cited his six Oscar nominations across distinct categories before addressing their decades-long bond, commending his generosity toward co-stars. “He’s the best friend you could ever have and the funniest person you will ever meet,” she said, as per a report in The Hollywood Reporter. “He is a lifeline to pure truth. You are on set with a master.
He watches his fellow actors like a hawk. You can feel George rooting for you,” she said. “He only wants everyone to win, and like a camp counselor, he shows up every day reminding us that movie making is a bliss-filled privilege.”
Dern did not deliver the tribute by herself. She read personal messages from Brad Pitt, Adam Sandler, Steven Soderbegh, CAA partner and his longtime agent of 25 years, Bryan Lourd, Alexander Payne and Noah Baumbach.
Pitt sent a playful tribute. He joked that Clooney never misses an awards gala, calling him an athletic prankster and steady presence during crises, while mocking his dancing. Sandler shared a brief, heartfelt note, writing that Clooney considers others with rare depth.
Clooney delivers a powerful speech
Clooney opened with a joke about what happens when lifetime achievement awards start coming your way — mainly, he said, it makes you wonder what the givers know that you don't.
He framed his 45-year career as pure luck. Clooney credited generous collaborators who offered him unearned opportunities, perceptive directors and production crews who improved his work. No one achieves success entirely in isolation, he added.
“When you start reflecting on the years, you realise you really didn’t have a career as much as a series of happy accidents,” he said. “Somebody gave me my first job, somebody else gave me my second job. A director saw something in me that I was yet to see. A writer wrote better lines than I deserved. A crew member made me look like I knew what I was doing. A star, like Laura, was kind enough to let me learn from them. And over time, you begin to realize that nobody arrives anywhere on their own.”
Clooney added that the fear peddled by leaders in power collapses against that shared human reality.
“The first people that authoritarians tried to shut down are not politicians. They’re journalists who ask questions. They’re the artists who refuse simple answers. They’re the filmmakers, writers, actors and musicians who insist that someone you have never met is deserving of your empathy. Stories are always dangerous to people who peddle in fear. The people who are afraid of books and music and stories, they’re never the heroes in history. So yes, movies don’t stop wars. They don’t lower inflation. They don’t fix elections, but they do do something remarkable. They remind us that a stranger is never a stranger and that he might just be the hero in somebody else’s story. And if we can still sit together in the dark and care about people that we have never met, I think maybe we’ll be OK,” he added.