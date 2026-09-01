Mel Gibson Apologises After Facing Backlash For Mocking ASL Interpreter, Calls It 'Spontaneous Thoughtless Idiocy'

Mel Gibson has apologised after facing online backlash for mocking an ASL interpreter at an event.
The incident happened on Saturday at Fan Expo Canada.
He said "there was no intended maliciousness attached".
Actor-filmmaker Mel Gibson has apologised following backlash for mocking a sign language interpreter at his recent appearance at FanExpo Canada. The Oscar winner made fun of an ASL (American Sign Language) interpreter making hand gestures behind his back as the actor walked on stage in Toronto for a career Q&A session. His video went viral on social media platforms. Amid the growing backlash, Gibson issued the apology.
Mel Gibson apologises for mocking sign language interpreter
“Sometimes when you get pushed out on a stage in a spotlight your mind is all over the place, and sometimes spontaneous thoughtless idiocy is displayed,” Gibson said in a statement to Variety. “There was no intended maliciousness attached, and I certainly apologise to anyone who was upset by it.”
FanExpo Canada is yet to comment on the matter.
About Gibson FanExpo Canada controversy
The viral video of Gibson which showed him mocking the ASL interpreter triggered massive backlash against the actor. FanExpo was also criticised for calling the controversial star.
One X user wrote, “Always disappointing to see my language mocked. We work hard to get our language recognised and be taken seriously.”
Another user wrote, “I still like a couple of his movies, but him as a person, no way. I dislike him even more after this. What a jerk!”
About FanExpo Canada
FanExpo Canada is held annually and is the “the largest comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming event in Canada and the third-largest Pop Culture event in North America.”
The Passion of the Christ's filmmaker appeared at the expo on Saturday (August 29). There was autograph and photo opportunities for his fans that cost $275 each, per the event’s website.
On the work front, Gibson recently wrapped production on The Resurrection of the Christ.
Lionsgate is planning to roll out the first part on May 6, 2027, followed by the second one on May 25, 2028.