Venice Film Festival To Retain Jury Press Conference After Scrapping Rumours Spur Backlash

Similar controversy shrouded a panel at the Berlinale in February, when legendary filmmaker and jury president Wim Wenders argued that filmmakers “have to stay out of politics” and that “we have to do the work of people, not the work of politicians,” responding to a question noting the German government’s “support” of Israel through its war with Gaza and asking the jury if they “support this selective treatment of human rights.” Berlinale even released a statement later in support of the jury in the face of extreme backlash to Wenders’ tone-deaf comments.