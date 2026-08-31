Stray Kids'Lee Know Donates 100 Million Won To Nepal Flood Relief As Crisis Deepens

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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The K-pop star has asked that the contribution be used for immediate relief, shelter, basic supplies, and livelihood support as families struggle to recover from the disaster.

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Stray Kids Lee Know Donates 100 Million To Nepal Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Stray Kids Lee Know donated 100 million won through World Vision.

  • Nepal flash floods have left over 3,000 people unaccounted for.

  • Lee Know has supported World Vision’s charitable work since 2014.

Stray Kids' Lee Know has stepped forward to support families affected by the devastating Nepal flash floods, donating 100 million won through World Vision. The contribution is aimed at helping communities deal with the immediate aftermath of the disaster while supporting families whose homes and livelihoods have been disrupted.

Lee Know donates 100 million won for Nepal flood relief

Lee Know donated to World Vision on August 28 and requested that it be used for emergency relief and livelihood support. The organisation will provide affected families with essentials including food, temporary shelter, clean water and sanitation.

In a message shared through JYP Entertainment, Lee Know said he hoped his contribution would offer some comfort during the crisis. His remarks were reported in English translation by The Chosun Daily, with the singer expressing hope that those affected and relief workers would be able to return to peaceful daily lives soon.

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a drone photo shows a flood-hit area in Nuwakot, Nepal on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. - | Photo: Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua via AP
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Stray Kids star has long supported charity

The donation adds to Lee Know’s history of charitable giving. He has sponsored children through World Vision since 2014 and previously contributed 100 million won towards efforts addressing the global food crisis in 2024.

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Last year, he made two further donations of 100 million won each on his birthday. One supported patients with serious illnesses at Samsung Medical Center while the other went towards Nabiya Saranghae, an organisation caring for abandoned cats.

Nepal floods leave thousands in need

The disaster has left communities across Nepal facing an urgent humanitarian situation. According to the figures provided in the report, at least 800 people have died and more than 3,000 remain unaccounted for. Nepal’s foreign ministry has said 886 people have been rescued so far.

Around 10,000 households are believed to need immediate assistance. Fresh flood alerts have also been issued in some areas following rising water levels in the Bhotekoshi River.

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Lee Know’s donation comes as Stray Kids continue their global schedule, following the release of This & That and the ongoing Run It world tour.

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