Nepal Floods: Over 700 Dead, Around 3000 Missing, What We Know So Far

Rescue Operations

Nepal's military has led an extensive air-and-ground rescue effort. The Nepal Army says more than 2,500 people have been rescued by aerial evacuation, including 216 foreign nationals, with at least 200 more rescued on the ground, though some remote areas remain difficult to access by helicopter. By Saturday, official figures showed an even broader rescue tally: at least 7,514 people had been rescued, including 227 foreign nationals, according to Nepal's National Disaster Management Authority, with at least 219 injured people treated or discharged.