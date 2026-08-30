Nepal Floods: Sweetie Reunites with Family after Surviving Five Days Alone

Anish Kumar
Anish Kumar
Published at:

Sweetie, a deaf dog who went missing during Nepal's devastating floods, has been reunited with her family after surviving alone for five days, although the family lost their other dog in the disaster

image Prefer on Google
Nepal floods
A female dog braves the devastating floods in Nepal Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
Summary of this article

  • Sweetie, a deaf dog from Nuwakot, survived alone for five days after Nepal's devastating floods and has now been reunited with her family.

  • Her family had tried to move her to safety before the floodwaters rose, but Sweetie could not hear their calls; the family later found her alive after repeatedly searching the devastated neighbourhood.

  • The reunion came with heartbreak: the family had two dogs, both of whom had lived with them for more than five years, but only Sweetie survived the floods.

Sweetie went missing on August 26, when a wall of water and debris tore through Nepal’s Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts. A glacier collapse near Langtang Lirung had triggered a large flash flood along the Trishuli River.

The disaster has killed over 600 people in Nepal, and about 2,500 people remain missing on both sides of the Nepal-China border, including several foreign nationals.

Damage is seen in the aftermath of flash floods in Devighat in the Nuwakot district in Nepal, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha
Nepal Floods: Principal Saves 1,643 Children With Split-Second Evacuation

By Outlook News Desk

Shrestha, a housewife from Dhunge Bazaar in Nuwakot district, told Outlook India that her family knew the flood was coming while Sweetie was in the kitchen. “We tried to get her to move to a safer place, but she wouldn’t leave, as she can’t hear. We kept on calling her.” She ran to the rooftop instead and stayed there alone as the water rose around her.

Related Content
Damage is seen in the aftermath of flash floods in Devighat in the Nuwakot district in Nepal, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha
Search and rescue operation underway in the aftermath of the devastating flash flood, at Trishuli Dam, in Nuwakot district, Nepal, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. The flash floods began after an avalanche blocked the flow of the Lhende tributary of the Bhote Koshi River, with the resulting surge hitting Timure near Nepal's border with Tibet and causing widespread destruction downstream. - | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
A boy looks at the devastation caused by flash flooding along the Trishuli River in Nepal's Nuwakot district. - | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha
A flash flood in Nepal’s Rasuwa district washed away villages and damaged roads, bridges and hydropower projects. - X

For five days, no one knew if she had survived. Her family searched the flooded neighbourhood again and again, hoping to hear a bark, hoping to see her somewhere in the wreckage. “Each day without her felt longer than the one before.”

Damaged houses stand precariously near the swollen, debris-choked banks of the Trishuli River after flash floods in Nepal - AP
Hanging Glaciers: Why Unstable Himalayan Ice Could Trigger Massive Floods In India

By Rucha Pramanick

When she was found, Sweetie was quiet and shaken. She did not bark. She did not whine.

“It was a very emotional moment for us when we got her back after five days,” Shrestha said. “She is not speaking or making any sound. We had two dogs, but only one could survive. Both of them had been living with us for more than five years.”

Nepal is still counting its losses. Whole villages along the Trishuli River have been washed away, bridges and roads destroyed, and rescue teams are still searching for those unaccounted for, days after the flood struck.

For Shrestha’s family, Sweetie’s return was a small, rare piece of good news amid the devastation. It is a reminder that even after one of Nepal’s worst floods in years, something can still come home safe.

Family members look at posters displaying details of people who died in the floods, outside a hospital mortuary, in Kathmandu, Nepal. - | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
Came To Kathmandu To Explore Jobs In Europe. Days Later, They Were Scanning A Hospital Wall For Their Loved Ones

By Anish Kumar

For a family that lost one dog to the floods, holding Sweetie again was proof that hope, however small, was worth holding on to.

The water levels in the Bhotekoshi River rose again on Sunday, days after a devastating flash flood struck the area, prompting Nepalese authorities to caution search and rescue personnel in the flood-hit districts to remain alert. The Bhotekoshi River, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, carried massive volumes of water downstream into central Nepal during flash floods on Wednesday. The death toll from the flash floods, which caused widespread devastation, has surged to nearly 700.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories