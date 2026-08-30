Nepal to bury unidentified bodies dna samples taken for later identificaton

Nepal To Bury Unidentified Bodies; DNA Samples Taken For Later Identificaton

O Outlook News Desk Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi Published at: 30 August 2026 4:15 pm

At least 675 bodies have been recovered since floods ripped through villages and towns on Wednesday morning. Chitwan, a southern district bordering India, has emerged as the worst-hit area in terms of recoveries, with 233 bodies found so far

O Outlook News Desk Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi Published at: 30 August 2026 4:15 pm

Nepal To Bury Unidentified Bodies; DNA Samples Taken For Later Identificaton | Photo: Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua via AP