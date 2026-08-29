Amitabh Bachchan Reacts To Nepal Floods, Says Devastating Visuals Are ‘Unbearable’

Amitabh Bachchan called visuals from Nepal floods ‘unbearable to watch’.
Nepal floods have left 626 people dead and 2,478 missing.
India sent an 11-member rescue team alongside 60 tonnes of relief supplies.
Amitabh Bachchan has expressed his concern over the devastating Nepal floods, saying the visuals emerging from the disaster have been difficult to watch. In his latest blog, the actor combined his Raksha Bandhan wishes with a message of solidarity for those affected by the natural calamity.
Amitabh Bachchan reacts to Nepal floods
Sharing a photograph of his wrist covered in colourful rakhis, Bachchan reflected on the meaning of the festival before turning his attention to the situation in Nepal. The actor wrote that the devastation caused by the floods was ‘unbearable to watch’ and said that the fury of nature could never be battled.
Bachchan also offered prayers for those caught in the disaster, describing divine intervention as necessary in the face of such destruction. His message ended with an appeal centred on affection and care.
Nepal floods trigger rescue efforts
The floods have caused widespread devastation along the mountainous region near the Nepal-China border. According to the information shared in the report, 626 people have died while 2,478 remain missing, with search and rescue operations continuing amid fears of further flooding.
India has also stepped up its relief efforts. An 11-member team of medical personnel and tunnel rescue experts was sent to Nepal following a request from the Nepal government. India had earlier provided more than 60 tonnes of emergency relief supplies along with specialised rescue teams.
Bollywood voices support for Nepal
Bachchan is among several Bollywood personalities who have expressed solidarity with those affected. Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, Bhumi Pednekar and Sonu Sood have also shared messages of support and concern.
Dutt said his thoughts and prayers were with everyone affected, while Akhtar described the images and videos of the catastrophe as horrific. Pednekar and Sood also stressed that Nepal was not alone and offered support for relief and rebuilding efforts.
Bachchan’s remarks came as families and communities continued to deal with the aftermath of the floods, with rescue teams working to locate those still missing.