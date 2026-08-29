Qissa Director Anup Singh To Direct Short Film, Lasya: The Gentle Dance

The project is in a new avatar. In 2017, Singh shared with Variety that he was about to make his next feature after The Song of Scorpions, reteaming with Irrfan Khan. Lasya was meant to be the third Singh-Khan collaboration after Qissa (2013) and The Song of Scorpions (2017). In 2011, the project was chosen for Locarno Film Festival's Open Doors programme. In this older iteration of Lasya, the film would have Khan play a man who plays a woman during ritualistic performances and discovers that he likes to play at being a woman in his everyday life too.