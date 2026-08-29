Hi Box Office Collection Day 1: Nayanthara-Kavin Rom-Com Makes A Solid Start

Hi earned ₹1.25 crore net on its opening day in India.
Nayanthara-Kavin movie faces competition from Toxic and Tamil releases.
Hi box office collection will depend on its weekend growth.
Nayanthara and Kavin’s Hi has made a steady opening at the Indian box office, with the Hi's box office collection day 1 has reflected a modest start for the Tamil romantic comedy. The film has entered theatres amid strong competition from Yash’s Toxic and other Tamil releases.
Hi box office collection day 1
According to Sacnilk, Hi earned an estimated ₹1.25 crore net and ₹1.44 crore gross in India on its opening day. While the number is not in the league of the weekend’s bigger releases, the film has managed to find an audience despite a crowded theatrical slate.
The film’s performance will become clearer over the weekend, particularly if the opening-day audience translates into stronger Saturday and Sunday numbers. Hi released in theatres on August 28.
Nayanthara and Kavin lead the romantic comedy
Directed by Vishnu Edavan, Hi marks his feature directorial debut after working as an assistant director with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film brings Nayanthara and Kavin together in a romantic comedy, with the actor also serving as a producer alongside Vignesh Shivan under their Rowdy Pictures banner.
The supporting cast includes Radikaa Sarathkumar, Prabhu, VTV Ganesh, Sathyan and Amrutha Srinivasan. Jen Martin has composed the music, continuing his association with Kavin after Dada and Kiss.
The film has also received a positive response from audience's , which praised the chemistry between its leads. The reaction noted that Nayanthara and Kavin’s charm helps the film maintain a balance between its romantic and comic elements without allowing either to overpower the other.
With its first-day figure now in, Hi will look to build momentum through the second day and Sunday as it competes for audiences against several films playing across Tamil Nadu and other markets.