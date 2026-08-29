Vettai Saami First Look: Arulnithi And Ameer Enter A World Of Faith And Vengeance

Vettai Saami first look introduces Arulnithi and Ameer in striking roles.
RJ Balaji shared the first look with a cryptic caption.
Ghibran scores music while Villupattu Madhavi makes her playback debut.
Vettai Saami's first look is out, offering audiences their first striking glimpse of Arulnithi and Ameer in M Selvakumar’s upcoming Tamil film. The visuals point towards a world shaped by faith, tradition and vengeance, while the makers have carefully kept the film’s central conflict under wraps.
The first look was shared on social media by actor RJ Balaji, who accompanied it with the intriguing caption, “Escape the law. Face the god.” The brief glimpse introduces the atmosphere of the film without giving away too much about the characters or their journeys.
Vettai Saami first glimpse hints at faith and vengeance
From the visuals released so far, Vettai Saami appears to explore the intersection of spirituality and power. Arulnithi and Ameer are seen in roles that suggest a tense story rooted in belief and tradition. However, the makers have not revealed how their characters are connected or what sets the conflict in motion.
The film is directed by M Selvakumar, who previously helmed Bumper. It is being produced by Samuel Mathew under the banner 7 Miles Per Second. The production house previously backed Siddharth’s Miss You.
Arulnithi and Ameer lead Vettai Saami cast
Alongside Arulnithi and Ameer, the cast includes Aadukalam Naren, Madhusudhan Rao, Mynaa Nandhini and Harish Peradi. Ghibran has composed the music for the film.
The soundtrack will also feature a folk number titled Sudalaimadan Vettai Paadal. Instagram personality and Villupattu performer Madhavi has made her playback singing debut with the song.
The Vettai Saami movie adds to Arulnithi’s upcoming slate, which also includes Demonte Colony 3. With its first look now creating curiosity, the film is positioning itself as another Tamil project exploring faith and spirituality through a darker dramatic lens.