Review Of ‘Faith and Fury: Covid Dispatches From India’s Hinterlands’

When Yadav describes Baikunth Dham, where hundreds of migrant workers were being cremated, she was stopped by the authorities. The gap between official figures and what Yadav witnessed at Baikunth Dham and Mukti Dham is striking. She also notes how local authorities in some villages began blaming migrants as infections increased. In several cases, officials and other stakeholders abandoned these communities once their tenures ended or deadlines for screening passed. The discrimination widened, while the failure to treat or even acknowledge patients became increasingly visible. While much of the country was banging utensils and lighting diyas in solidarity with doctors, migrants and rural communities were facing a far harsher reality. They waited for their families to return safely, prepared to receive their bodies if they did not, and struggled for the bare minimum needed to survive.