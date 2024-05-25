Covid-19: Life Expectancy Back To 2012 Level After Pandemic, Says WHO | Know About It

Progress in global health is fragile: WHO chief

“..We must remember how fragile progress can be. In just two years, the COVID-19 pandemic erased a decade of gains in life expectancy. That's why the new Pandemic Agreement is so important: not only to strengthen global health security, but to protect long-term investments in health and promote equity within and between countries", said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.