Meg Mason Interview | On Sophie, Standing There, Skaz And Writing In The Age Of Instagram

A.

Although the novel presents itself in the straight third-person POV – she said, he said – the action is filtered through Sophie’s consciousness, using a narrative style called skaz, which aims to mimic everyday speech, the rhythms, idioms and unpolished phrasing of, traditionally, a character of lesser education. It was invented by Chekhov, which makes me sound very fancy for using it, but truthfully, I’d never heard of it until I was half-way through writing the novel, not sure if I would get away with narrative that is so consciously naïve, and full of what are, technically, mistakes in grammar. But then I read about it in George Saunders’ A Swim in the Pond with Rain, and that felt like license, and I was thrilled because instinctively, it had felt like it was the best, truest way to capture Sophie, to let the narrative read exactly as she speaks. As it turned out, that was the easiest part of the writing – to just imagine her talking and write it down, to make sure I was never invading with my own thoughts or style – in a funny way, I miss listening to Sophie talk all day.