Is Your Government Gabbar, Robin Hood, Or Both? Review Of ‘Fiscal Fables’

The argument then expands into fiscal federalism. The “Monkey and the Two Cats” fable turns an intricate dispute over the division of resources between levels of government into something memorable. The authors explore the tensions between autonomy and accountability, and between competition and cooperation, without pretending that fiscal federalism has one perfect formula. Their discussion of cities also connects to a larger policy point: governments can launch programmes relatively easily, while fixing the rules and institutions that create underlying problems is much harder. The phrase “regulatory cholesterol” captures the authors’ concern about rules that accumulate and restrict economic activity.