Vashu Bhagnani was reportedly hospitalised in London, with the reason not disclosed.
This comes a day after the Mumbai Income Tax Department carried out searches at 12 locations linked to Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh and Panorama Studios.
Investigators are examining suspected fund irregularities and alleged overseas transactions in film financing.
Film producer Vashu Bhagnani has reportedly been hospitalised in London, a development that comes a day after Income Tax searches linked to him and others in the film industry. According to ANI, the reason for his hospitalisation has not been disclosed.
Vashu Bhagnani health update
ANI reached out to the family, and they asked to be left "alone". The development followed searches by the Mumbai Income Tax Department at 12 places linked to Bhagnani, his daughter-in-law Rakul Preet Singh and Kumar Mangat Pathak's Panorama Studios over suspected fund irregularities.
Tax probe details
On Monday, Multiple Income Tax Department teams in Mumbai searched offices and other premises at the same time. Investigators had received information suggesting that large sums were allegedly sent abroad under the guise of film production, shooting costs and overseas distribution, according to sources, as per reports.
Officials are still examining the transactions tied to the suspected transfers to see if funds were sent abroad in violation of tax rules and whether income was hidden to evade tax.
Bhagnani's recent setbacks and disputes Film Empire
Bhagnani, who is the owner of Pooja Entertainment, has faced several setbacks in recent years.
Their film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also landed in controversy. The film was reportedly mounted at a cost of more than ₹400 crore, and the Bhagnani family later entered a public dispute with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar.
Bhagnani accused Zafar of misusing funds and alleged criminal conspiracy, forgery and misappropriation of subsidy funds provided by Abu Dhabi authorities during the film's shoot. Around the same period, several crew members accused Pooja Entertainment of withholding dues and unpaid remuneration.
Zafar also took the matter to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees, saying ₹7.3 crore was still due.