Game of Thrones: Aegon's Conquest Scheduled For 2029 Theatrical Release

A Game of Thrones movie is in the works.
Warner Bros. has slotted Aegon's Conquest for a summer 2029 release.
Owen Harris is tapped to helm the spinoff.
Warner Bros is finally bringing a Game of Thrones movie to the big screen. The announcement comes after years of anticipation and delays.
Aegon's Conquest Details
Titled Game of Thrones: Aegon's Conquest, the film has been officially slated to hit theatres on June 1, 2029. Owen Harris, who directed three episodes of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, is attached to direct the film, while Beau Willimon, known for House of Cards and as a writer on Andor, has written the screenplay.
Aegon’s Conquest witnessed Aegon I Targaryen take over six of the seven kingdoms of Westeros (with only Dorne escaping his rule) alongside his sisters and wives Rhaenys and Visenya. The campaign was won significantly due to Aegon’s trio of dragons: Balerion, Vhagar and Meraxes. This story, which coincides with the Targaryens’ arrival to Westeros, will take placer prior to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, placing it the earliest outing in the timeline. Aegon became the first king to sit on the Iron Throne and established the dynasty whose descendants include iconic characters such as Daenerys Targaryen. His conquest is mapped out in George RR Martin's Fire & Blood, which also serves as the source material for House of the Dragon. Aegon had a prophetic vision — one of the Targaryen dragon dreams — which he called “A Song of Ice and Fire,” the name of Martin’s main Game of Thrones book series. He foresaw the threat of a long winter viz., the White Walkers.
The project was initially declared as part of Warner Bros Discovery's future slate, with a tentative 2028 window. At the time, the film was still in its nascent stages. No director or cast was attached. The latest announcement lends it a shot at certainty, ensuring a firm theatrical date and Harris as its filmmaker. Details on casting are under wraps. 2027 will bring the second season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, while 2028 witnesses the fourth and final season of House of the Dragon.
Writer Mattson Tomlin was earlier working on a TV show treatment for the Aegon the Conqueror’s storyline. That appears to have been scrapped with this major news update.