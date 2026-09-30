Game of Thrones: Aegon's Conquest Scheduled For 2029 Theatrical Release

Aegon’s Conquest witnessed Aegon I Targaryen take over six of the seven kingdoms of Westeros (with only Dorne escaping his rule) alongside his sisters and wives Rhaenys and Visenya. The campaign was won significantly due to Aegon’s trio of dragons: Balerion, Vhagar and Meraxes. This story, which coincides with the Targaryens’ arrival to Westeros, will take placer prior to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, placing it the earliest outing in the timeline. Aegon became the first king to sit on the Iron Throne and established the dynasty whose descendants include iconic characters such as Daenerys Targaryen. His conquest is mapped out in George RR Martin's Fire & Blood, which also serves as the source material for House of the Dragon. Aegon had a prophetic vision — one of the Targaryen dragon dreams — which he called “A Song of Ice and Fire,” the name of Martin’s main Game of Thrones book series. He foresaw the threat of a long winter viz., the White Walkers.