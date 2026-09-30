Why Is Urvashi Rautela Seeking ₹7,000 Crore In Damages From An AI Company? Legal Action Explained

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Rautela’s team has also asked the company not to use her name for business without consent.

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Urvashi Rautela
Urvashi Rautela seeks ₹7,000 crore from an AI firm Photo: Instagram/Urvashi Rautela
Summary of this article

  • Urvashi Rautela has filed a case against Sheeraz Hasan, founder and CEO of an AI firm.

  • Her team alleges the company used her name, photos and videos without permission.

  • The legal claim seeks damages of around ₹7,000 crore.

Actress Urvashi Rautela has taken legal route against Sheeraz Hasan, the Los Angeles-based founder and chief executive of Bollywood.AI and Hollywood.AI, seeking a whopping amount in damages. Here's all you need to know about the legal case.

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Urvashi Rautela AI controversy explained

Urvashi's team has taken legal action, accusing the company of allegedly using her name, photos and videos without consent.

Her team said it is seeking about ₹7,000 crore in damages and has also asked the company to stop using her name for business without her permission.

In an Instagram post, Rautela's team said, “We are pursuing appropriate legal remedies, including damages currently being assessed at ₹7000 Crore against the Los Angeles based company.”

It also accused the company of using her identity to build value. “Their business has allegedly generated billions of Dollars in value by using Urvashi's name, images & videos without authorisation. Build your AI (artificial intelligence) company. Build your brand. But keep Urvashi's name out of your fucking business unless you have permission.”

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Sheeraz Hasan's response to Urvashi's claims

Hasan replied to Rautela’s post by saying, “Urvashi, we didn't put those words in your mouth. I highly recommend you educate yourself about artificial intelligence and the future of Bollywood's entertainment business before giving an answer.”

He added that AI is reshaping entertainment and can help produce films, short vertical shows and digital characters that speak multiple languages and operate around the clock.

Hasan said the industry will have to adapt to those shifts rather than dismiss them.

How did the dispute start?

The dispute began after a viral interview in which Rautela was questioned about Bollywood and artificial intelligence.

She said AI is changing Bollywood and added that she loves the Hindi film industry.

Those remarks appear to have set off the exchange that has now become a legal fight over her name, photos and videos, along with a wider debate about AI in cinema and digital entertainment.

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