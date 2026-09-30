Jennifer Lawrence To Lead Zach Cregger's Sci-Fi Thriller, The Flood

Jennifer Lawrence has boarded Zach Cregger's next thriller, The Flood.
Cregger is basking in the phenomenal success of Resident Evil.
Lawrence will soon be seen in Sunrise on the Reaping.
Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence has joined Zach Cregger's upcoming original sci-fi thriller The Flood.
Cregger will write, helm, and produce The Flood, which Warner Bros. has slotted for theatrical release on August 11, 2028. The Flood reportedly takes place in deep space, following a captain and her crew as they investigate a cryptic signal from a distant world and encounter an alien artifact that can warp time, reality, and their sanity. Cregger's recent release Resident Evil has galloped past the USD 200 million mark at the global box office and earned rave reviews.
Zach Cregger Opens Up On The Flood
In an earlier conversation with Men’s Health, Cregger confirmed The Flood is what he's shooting next, "I just love the story, dude. That movie is about something in a real way that's important to me. It's another bizarre narrative structure in the way that 'Weapons' and 'Barbarian' are, but it's not jumping perspectives. It unfolds in a very unique way that I'm really proud of. It's disturbing, but it's not a horror movie, although there are horror scenes in it. It feels intimidating to me. I'm still not really sure how to make it, but I think that's a good thing."
Cregger also added, "I'm not comparing it to '2001,' because I think '2001' is a true masterpiece in every sense of the word, there's a bizarreness to that movie that's really undeniable, and it's also a horror movie. I think '2001' is a really thrilling horror movie about human nature, and obviously about artificial intelligence, but it asks big questions. And I think, in that way, there's some similarity with 'Flood.‘"
The Flood sees Cregger reunite with Warner Bros. after the studio released his 2025 horror mystery Weapons and which got Amy Madigan an Oscar.
"Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most gifted and compelling actors working today, and we are thrilled to have her at the center of Zach’s bold and wholly original vision for The Flood,” Warner Bros Motion Picture chairs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy told Deadline.
Lawrence recently scored a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in Die My Love. She is producing What Happens at Night through Excellent Cadaver. The film wil also star Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio and be directed by Martin Scorsese. She will also appear in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping.