Jennifer Lawrence To Lead Zach Cregger's Sci-Fi Thriller, The Flood

Zach Cregger Opens Up On The Flood

In an earlier conversation with Men’s Health, Cregger confirmed The Flood is what he's shooting next, "I just love the story, dude. That movie is about something in a real way that's important to me. It's another bizarre narrative structure in the way that 'Weapons' and 'Barbarian' are, but it's not jumping perspectives. It unfolds in a very unique way that I'm really proud of. It's disturbing, but it's not a horror movie, although there are horror scenes in it. It feels intimidating to me. I'm still not really sure how to make it, but I think that's a good thing."