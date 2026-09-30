India Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI 2026: Shubman Gill's Side Aim To Extend Lead With Another Dominant Win

India's captain Shubman Gill, left, celebrates his century with Virat Kohli during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram.

India's captain Shubman Gill, left, celebrates his century with Virat Kohli during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo

Welcome to the live coverage of the IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2026. Following a blockbuster opener in Trivandrum where Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill ran riot, India carry a 1-0 lead into the second ODI against West Indies on September 30, 2026, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. An excessive heat alert looms over Guwahati, where previous ODIs have famously produced 300-plus run feasts. India may tweak their bowling combinations or test Gurnoor Brar with the new ball, though Gill remains unstoppable despite an elbow scare. Meanwhile, the visitors face an uphill battle after losing an in-form Justin Greaves to a calf injury. West Indies will need a drastically better plan against Kuldeep Yadav's wrist-spin after collapsing in the opener. With Kohli chasing a third consecutive century at this venue and India eyeing a 14th successive bilateral series win against the Windies, another high-octane batting showcase awaits under the Guwahati lights. Get live updates of IND vs WI 2nd ODI with us.

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