India Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI 2026: Shubman Gill's Side Aim To Extend Lead With Another Dominant Win

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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India Vs West Indies LIVE Score Updates, 2nd ODI 2026: Check real-time updates of the IND vs WI 2nd ODI at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

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India Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI 2026
India's captain Shubman Gill, left, celebrates his century with Virat Kohli during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo
Welcome to the live coverage of the IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2026. Following a blockbuster opener in Trivandrum where Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill ran riot, India carry a 1-0 lead into the second ODI against West Indies on September 30, 2026, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. An excessive heat alert looms over Guwahati, where previous ODIs have famously produced 300-plus run feasts. India may tweak their bowling combinations or test Gurnoor Brar with the new ball, though Gill remains unstoppable despite an elbow scare. Meanwhile, the visitors face an uphill battle after losing an in-form Justin Greaves to a calf injury. West Indies will need a drastically better plan against Kuldeep Yadav's wrist-spin after collapsing in the opener. With Kohli chasing a third consecutive century at this venue and India eyeing a 14th successive bilateral series win against the Windies, another high-octane batting showcase awaits under the Guwahati lights. Get live updates of IND vs WI 2nd ODI with us.
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India Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd ODI: Hello Everyone! 

Hello and welcome to another exciting day of the India vs West Indies series! The 2nd ODI brings plenty of action for India, with Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli in form and a chance of whitewash up around the corner. Stay tuned as we bring you all the LIVE updates, results and developments from Guwahati. Let’s get started!

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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