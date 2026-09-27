India Vs West Indies Live Score, 1st ODI: Chase And Jangoo Look To Repair Damage | WI 228/5 (42)

India Vs West Indies Live Score, 1st ODI: Jangoo And Chase Fight
West Indies find themselves in a bit of a squeeze at 216 for 5 after 41 overs, as India’s bowling attack clamps down in the middle overs. Kuldeep Yadav did the heavy lifting earlier with a brilliant spell—capping off a double-wicket maiden shortly before—leaving the visitors well short of their earlier 300-plus trajectory. But Roston Chase and Amir Jangoo are trying to inject some late life into the innings, taking a liking to Naman Dhir's part-time spin with a flurry of boundaries, including back-to-back fours to finish the 41st over as West Indies scrap past the 210-mark.
India Vs West Indies Live Score, 1st ODI: Kuldeep Magic! WI 198/5 (36)
Kuldeep Yadav wreaks havoc in a sensational over, trapping centurion Justin Greaves lbw before dismissing Jewel Andrew caught at slip on consecutive balls. West Indies stumble to 198/5.
India Vs West Indies Live Score, 1st ODI: Century! WI 198/3 (35)
Justin Greaves brings up his maiden ODI century in style, dropping a full delivery from Ravindra Jadeja in front of point and completing a sharp single to reach the milestone. Despite batting through an injury, Greaves has played a magnificent knock, moving to 101 off 105 balls as the West Indies advance to 198/3 after 35 overs.
Oldest at the time of maiden ODI century (WI)
36y 57d Clayton Lambert (119 vs Eng Port of Spain 1998)
33y 246d Shamarh Brooks (101* vs Net Amstelveen 2022)
32y 213d Justin Greaves (100* vs Ind Trivandrum 2026)
32y 154d Travis Dowlin (100* vs Ban Roseau 2009)
India Vs West Indies Live Score, 1st ODI: Wicket! WI 195/3 (33.5)
Kuldeep Yadav strikes again, removing West Indies captain Shai Hope for 12 to pick up his second wicket. Hope miscued a lofted shot to be caught by Ravindra Jadeja. Meanwhile, Justin Greaves stands strong on 99, closing in on a century with the score at 195/3.
India Vs West Indies Live Score, 1st ODI: Wicket!
Prasidh Krishna makes an immediate impact, removing Keacy Carty on the very first delivery of the 31st over. Carty edges it straight to Shubman Gill, departing for 13 off 31 balls and leaving the West Indies at 176/2.
India Vs West Indies Live Score, 1st ODI: The West Indies have moved to 161/1 after 27 overs
Following the departure of John Campbell, Justin Greaves continues to anchor the innings firmly on 82 off 81 balls alongside Keacy Carty (8 off 22), as India's bowling attack looks to build further pressure after the first breakthrough.
India Vs West Indies Live Score, 1st ODI: WI 155/1 (24)
Justin Greaves is going strong on 80 off 71 balls, eyeing a well-deserved century as the West Indies advance to 155/1 after 24 overs. Partnering with Keacy Carty, Greaves anchors the innings smoothly following the massive opening partnership.
India Vs West Indies Live Score, 1st ODI: Kuldeep Yadav Strikes! WI 135/1 (19.2)
Kuldeep Yadav provides the much-needed breakthrough for India, striking in the 20th over to finally dismiss the West Indian openers. After a dominant 131-run opening partnership, the breakthrough halts the charge as the visitors move to 135/1 after 19.2 overs.
India Vs West Indies Live Score, 1st ODI: Fifty For Greaves! WI 129/0 (18)
One more expensive over from Kuldeep Yadav. Greaves and Campbell combined to score 11 runs off the over.
Stat! This is the first century opening partnership for the West Indies against India in ODIs since Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis put on 115 runs in Port of Spain back in 2019. It also marks their first 100-plus opening stand on Indian soil against India since Gayle and Wavell Hinds added 132 runs in Vadodara in 2002.
India Vs West Indies Live Score, 1st ODI: Fifty For Greaves! WI 104/0 (14)
Justin Greaves brings up a well-deserved half-century in style, cracking a short and wide delivery from debutant Naman Dhir past point for a boundary. That shot also brings up the 100-run opening partnership and the team century for the West Indies as they continue to dominate in Thiruvananthapuram. Greaves is batting on 56 off 44 balls, with John Campbell accompanying him on 42 off 41 as the score moves to 104/0 after 14 overs.
India Vs West Indies Live Score, 1st ODI: WI 78/0 (9)
Ravindra Jadeja's introduction into the attack proves costly as John Campbell takes the veteran spinner to the cleaners, hammering 16 runs off his first over. Campbell charges down the track to launch consecutive maximums over long-on—nearly clearing Prasidh Krishna on the fence once—followed by a swept boundary, racing to 32 off 25 balls alongside Justin Greaves (41 off 30) as the Windies cruise to 78/0 after 9 overs.
India Vs West Indies Live Score, 1st ODI: Solid Opening | WI 62/0 (8)
50+ opening partnerships the first two times opening together in ODIs (WI)
Desmond Haynes & Phil Simmons
Gordon Greenidge & Phil Simmons
Desmond Haynes & Philo Wallace
Shivnarine Chanderpaul & Chris Gayle
Sunil Ambris & Shai Hope
John Campbell & Justin Greaves *
India Vs West Indies Live Score, 1st ODI: Opening Pair Keep India at Bay | WI 48/0 (6)
The West Indies have made a confident start in the opening ODI in Thiruvananthapuram, moving to 48 without loss after the first six overs. After an expensive second over, the Indian bowling attack has tightened up, but the opening duo remains firmly in control. Justin Greaves is looking solid on 29 off 21 balls, while John Campbell is providing steady support with 16 off 15 deliveries as the visitors look to build a strong platform.
India Vs West Indies Live Score, 1st ODI: Nightmare Start For Nitish Kumar Reddy
Nitish Kumar Reddy's introduction into the attack turns into a nightmare over, leaking 18 runs in his first over. Justin Greaves takes full toll on the youngster, capitalizing on loose deliveries by smashing four boundaries—including a no-ball free hit sequence—to race to 16 off 9 balls and push the West Indies to 19/0 after 2 overs.
India Vs West Indies Live Score, 1st ODI: WI 1/0 (1)
Prasidh Krishna hits the ground running for India, landing right on a probing length from the very first ball. The West Indian openers adopt a cautious approach against the tight line, milking just a single run off the opening over to get their innings underway at Thiruvananthapuram.
India Vs West Indies Live Score, 1st ODI: Get Set And Go!
John Campbell and Justin Greaves are at the crease. John Campbell is on strike. Prasidh Krishna will open the attack
India Vs West Indies Live Score, 1st ODI: Who Is Naman Dhir?
Naman Dhir is living his dream on Sunday, September 27, as he makes his international debut for the Indian men's cricket team in the opening ODI against the West Indies at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The 26-year-old Punjab cricketer, who has been dazzling the crowds with his power-hitting exploits with the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, was presented his maiden India cap by the captain Shubman Gill right before the toss. A product of the domestic circuit, Naman has come a long way since he was handed his first call-up to the senior team just this month. He plays with steady credentials in the home soil, having scored 351 runs in 11 List A innings along with 7 wickets, with a top score of 97.
India Vs West Indies Live Score, 1st ODI: Naman Dhir Makes His India Debut!
West Indies (Playing XI): John Campbell, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Amir Jangoo, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna
India Vs West Indies Live Score, 1st ODI: India To Bowl First!
India Vs West Indies Live Score, 1st ODI: Head-To-Head Record!
Out of 142 ODI encounters between the two teams, India leads the head-to-head record with 72 victories, while the West Indies have secured 64 wins, alongside two ties and four matches yielding no result.
India Vs West Indies Live Score, 1st ODI: Squad!
India
Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (Captain), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi
West Indies
John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope (Captain), Jewel Andrew, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales
India Vs West Indies Live Score, 1st ODI: Namaste and welcome!
Hello and a warm welcome to our live coverage of the 1st ODI match between India and West Indies. The road to the 2027 World Cup officially begins for both teams today, as veterans like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma make their return to lead the Indian innings, while a few selection conundrums need to be addressed. Can the visiting West Indies side break their long-standing bilateral win streak on Indian soil, or will the hosts assert their dominance early on? Sit back, relax as we see match unfold.