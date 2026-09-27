India Vs West Indies Live Score, 1st ODI: Chase And Jangoo Look To Repair Damage | WI 228/5 (42)

Naman Dhir is living his dream on Sunday, September 27, as he makes his international debut for the Indian men's cricket team in the opening ODI against the West Indies at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The 26-year-old Punjab cricketer, who has been dazzling the crowds with his power-hitting exploits with the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, was presented his maiden India cap by the captain Shubman Gill right before the toss. A product of the domestic circuit, Naman has come a long way since he was handed his first call-up to the senior team just this month. He plays with steady credentials in the home soil, having scored 351 runs in 11 List A innings along with 7 wickets, with a top score of 97.