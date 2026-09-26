BCCI Announces Muthoot FinCorp As Title Sponsor For India's Home Matches Until 2028

Muthoot FinCorp secured India's home series title sponsorship through March 2028 in a deal worth up to ₹171 crore
The partnership kicks off during the upcoming home ODI series against the West Indies
Muthoot joins Campa, SBI Life, and ChatGPT on the BCCI's refreshed commercial roster
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced Muthoot FinCorp as the title sponsor for Team India's home cricket matches, with the partnership set to run through March 2028. The Kochi-based financial services company, part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, takes over the rights from IDFC First Bank, whose earlier three-year deal came to an end in August.
The agreement, reportedly branded 'Blue Muthoot', is expected to span around 35 home internationals across formats — comprising 10 Tests, 12 ODIs and 13 T20Is — over the BCCI's new two-season commercial cycle. The deal, reported to be valued between ₹150-171 crore based on a per-match rate of around ₹4.85 crore, will make its on-field debut with India's upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies, starting September 27 in Thiruvananthapuram — fittingly, Muthoot's home state of Kerala.
The sponsorship comes after the BCCI's initial tender process failed to draw bidders, given the board's high asking price, prompting direct negotiations that eventually landed the Muthoot Pappachan Group's flagship NBFC.
For Muthoot FinCorp, the deal builds on its existing footprint in Indian cricket, having previously been associated with IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and now gives it visibility across India's home international calendar through broadcast, digital and stadium platforms.
The title sponsorship joins Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT, who came on board earlier this month as associate partners under similarly-timed two-season deals, as the BCCI refreshes its commercial portfolio for India's upcoming home season against the West Indies, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.