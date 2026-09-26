Asian Games 2026: Prachi Chaudhary Stuns Field To Claim Brilliant Bronze In Women's 400m Final

India's athletics campaign has gathered real momentum through the week, with the medal tally now reading four silver and four bronze. On the silver front, Gulveer Singh upgraded his Hangzhou bronze to silver in the men's 10,000m with a time of 28:29.38, the mixed 4x400m relay team of Vishal T.K., M.R. Poovamma, Manu T.S. and Vithya Ramraj added another, Sawan Barwal clocked a national record 2:11:37 to end India's long wait for a men's marathon podium, and Tajinderpal Singh Toor settled for silver in the shot put with a 20.64m effort.