Asian Games 2026: Prachi Chaudhary Stuns Field To Claim Brilliant Bronze In Women's 400m Final

Prachi Chaudhary claimed a surprise bronze medal in the women's 400m final with a time of 53.21 seconds
Fellow Indian runner Kiran Pahal narrowly missed the podium, finishing fifth in 53.41 seconds
The podium finish marks Prachi's first-ever individual continental medal after previous success in relay events
Prachi Chaudhary produced the run of her career to claim bronze in the women's 400m at the Asian Games, clocking 53.21 seconds in Nagoya. Remarkably, Prachi entered the final with only the sixth-fastest personal best in the field, but timed her effort to perfection to hold off higher-ranked rivals and secure a podium finish — a standout underdog story on an already packed Day 8 for India.
Fellow Indian Kiran Pahal narrowly missed out on a medal, finishing fifth in 53.41 seconds, just 0.20 seconds adrift of her compatriot.
Prachi's medal is her maiden individual continental honour, having previously featured only in relay teams — she won 4x400m silver at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou and at the 2019 Asian Championships in Doha. She is also the first Indian woman to win an individual Asian Games medal in the 400m since Hima Das claimed silver in Jakarta back in 2018.
Stepping out of the relay pack and delivering on the biggest individual stage of her career marks a significant breakthrough for the 29-year-old. Stepping out of the relay pack and delivering on the biggest individual stage of her career marks a significant breakthrough for the 29-year-old.
India Shining In Athletics
India's athletics campaign has gathered real momentum through the week, with the medal tally now reading four silver and four bronze. On the silver front, Gulveer Singh upgraded his Hangzhou bronze to silver in the men's 10,000m with a time of 28:29.38, the mixed 4x400m relay team of Vishal T.K., M.R. Poovamma, Manu T.S. and Vithya Ramraj added another, Sawan Barwal clocked a national record 2:11:37 to end India's long wait for a men's marathon podium, and Tajinderpal Singh Toor settled for silver in the shot put with a 20.64m effort.
On the bronze side, Seema Kumari got the ball rolling with India's first athletics medal of the Games in the women's 10,000m, Manpreet Kaur followed with a 17.17m effort in the shot put, Baranica Elangovan made history as India's first-ever Asian Games pole vault medallist by clearing 4.15m,