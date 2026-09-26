Sawan Barwal’s Record-Breaking Run Ends India’s 44-Year Wait For Asian Games Marathon Silver

🔥 THREE MEN. ONE MEDAL RACE. 🇮🇳



Sawan Barwal is in the LEAD TRIO of the Men's Marathon at the #AsianGames2026 🏃‍♂️💨



Straight off the big screen in Nagoya: Sawan is right up front with the race on the line 💪



Every step now is for India. Come on, Sawan! 🙏#TeamIndia… pic.twitter.com/sGcN2PUo4X