Resilient India Hold FIFA World Cup 2026 Participant Panama To 1-1 Draw In International Friendly

India secured a spirited 1-1 draw against World Cup participants Panama in their international friendly in Bengaluru
Ryan Williams opened the scoring before Valencia leveled for the visitors with a long-range dipping strike
The result marks an encouraging start to India's high-profile series of matches against elite global opponents
India produced a spirited performance to hold 2026 FIFA World Cup participants Panama to a hard-fought 1-1 draw in an international friendly at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, in a result that underlined the Blue Tigers' growing competitiveness against elite opposition.
Playing against a side ranked 94 places above them in the FIFA rankings, Khalid Jamil's team absorbed heavy early pressure from the Central Americans before gradually finding their footing.
The breakthrough came just before halftime, when Ryan Williams timed his run behind the Panama defence to latch onto a loose ball and slot calmly past goalkeeper Marcos Reyes, sending the home crowd into raptures and India in at the break with a deserved lead.
Panama came out with renewed intent after the restart, bombarding the Indian box with long balls and sustained pressure in search of an equaliser. Their persistence paid off when Valencia unleashed a powerful, dipping strike from distance that beat custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, restoring parity for the visitors. Both sides pushed for a winner in the closing stages, but neither could find a breakthrough, and the match ended level.
The statistics reflected an evenly contested affair, with possession split 50-50 and Panama edging the shot count 18-10, though India held their own defensively, conceding just seven shots on target to Panama's tally from the same number of attempts on their side of three. Neither team picked up a card, a testament to a spirited but fair contest.
The result forms part of an unprecedented stretch of friendlies for the Indian men's team, who are set to face three separate nations that featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup — a marquee opportunity for Jamil's side to test themselves against the game's higher echelons and measure their progress ahead of the road to the next major continental assignments.