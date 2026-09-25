Resilient India Hold FIFA World Cup 2026 Participant Panama To 1-1 Draw In International Friendly

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Outlook Sports Desk
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India produced a spirited display to hold 2026 FIFA World Cup participants Panama to a hard-fought 1-1 draw in Bengaluru, with Ryan Williams opening the scoring before Valencia leveled with a long-range strike

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India vs Panama International Friendly 2026 match report
India secured a spirited 1-1 draw against World Cup participants Panama in their international friendly in Bengaluru. Photo: IndianFootball/X
Summary of this article

  • India secured a spirited 1-1 draw against World Cup participants Panama in their international friendly in Bengaluru

  • Ryan Williams opened the scoring before Valencia leveled for the visitors with a long-range dipping strike

  • The result marks an encouraging start to India's high-profile series of matches against elite global opponents

India produced a spirited performance to hold 2026 FIFA World Cup participants Panama to a hard-fought 1-1 draw in an international friendly at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, in a result that underlined the Blue Tigers' growing competitiveness against elite opposition.

Playing against a side ranked 94 places above them in the FIFA rankings, Khalid Jamil's team absorbed heavy early pressure from the Central Americans before gradually finding their footing.

The breakthrough came just before halftime, when Ryan Williams timed his run behind the Panama defence to latch onto a loose ball and slot calmly past goalkeeper Marcos Reyes, sending the home crowd into raptures and India in at the break with a deserved lead.

Panama came out with renewed intent after the restart, bombarding the Indian box with long balls and sustained pressure in search of an equaliser. Their persistence paid off when Valencia unleashed a powerful, dipping strike from distance that beat custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, restoring parity for the visitors. Both sides pushed for a winner in the closing stages, but neither could find a breakthrough, and the match ended level.

Related Content
India and Panama played out a 1-1 draw at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. - IndianFootball/X
India's football team coach Khalid Jamil, right, with team players during a training session ahead of FIFA international friendly match between India and Panama, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
File photo of the Indian national football team captain Sunil Chhetri with teammates before the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between India and Kuwait, in Kolkata. - | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Indian national football team will play Panama for the first time in a FIFA friendly match on September 26. - IndianFootball/X

The statistics reflected an evenly contested affair, with possession split 50-50 and Panama edging the shot count 18-10, though India held their own defensively, conceding just seven shots on target to Panama's tally from the same number of attempts on their side of three. Neither team picked up a card, a testament to a spirited but fair contest.

The result forms part of an unprecedented stretch of friendlies for the Indian men's team, who are set to face three separate nations that featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup — a marquee opportunity for Jamil's side to test themselves against the game's higher echelons and measure their progress ahead of the road to the next major continental assignments.

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