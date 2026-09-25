Tough Start for India In Pokemon UNITE As South Korea Hand Them 0-2 Defeat At Asian Games

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 25 September 2026 5:14 pm

Pokemon Unite is one of the Esports titles at the Asian Games, and India has sent a team of six athletes in the category. After losing their opener, they will now take on the host nation, Japan.

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 25 September 2026 5:14 pm

Indian Gamers Can Compete In Asian Games 2022, Esports Programme Via Battlegrounds Mobile India Photo: Screen grab

Summary of this article Pokemon Unite is one of the Esports in Asian Games 2026

India started with a 0-2 loss against South Korea in this category

They will take on Japan in next match India suffered a tough 0-2 defeat against South Korea in their opening Group C fixture of the Pokémon UNITE esports tournament at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Friday. The Indian squad—comprising Adnan Mohammed Badshah, Rudra Narayan Nayak, Deepkumar Vipulbhai Patel, Sai Krishna Nalluri, Dipjyoti Laxman Nath, and Reuben Godfrey Fernandes—put up a spirited fight but ultimately fell short against a formidable South Korean side. Placed in a challenging Group C alongside South Korea and Japan, India now faces a quick turnaround. They will return to action on Saturday to take on hosts Japan in a crucial group-stage clash as they look to bounce back and keep their qualification hopes alive in the continental competition. (Using PTI Inputs)