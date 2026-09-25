Manpreet Kaur Claims Bronze In Women's Shot Put At Asian Games 2026

Veteran Manpreet Kaur won shot put bronze with a 17.17m throw, achieving sweet redemption after past near-misses.
Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet clinched India's second gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.
A strong Day 7 across shooting, table tennis, squash, and hockey pushed India's overall medal tally to 19
Thirty-six-year-old Manpreet Kaur delivered when it mattered most, launching the shot to 17.17m to win bronze on Day 7 of the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya.
The medal caps a remarkable turnaround for the veteran thrower, who was left heartbroken just months earlier when she narrowly missed a Commonwealth Games medal, fouling out on her final throw after sitting in bronze position. This time, there was no such heartbreak — only redemption on the continental stage.
Manpreet's journey has been one of resilience. Born on 6 July 1990 in Sahauli, Punjab, she holds a personal best of 18.06m from 2022 and has long been India's most consistent shot-putter.
She won bronze at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, and despite finishing fourth at the 2022 Asian Games and at this year's Commonwealth Games, she has kept chasing that elusive Asiad podium finish — and now, at 36, she's finally got it, joining Barbara Webster (1951) and Kiran Baliyan (2022) as India's only women's shot put medallists in Asian Games history.
Manpreet's bronze added to a superb Day 7 for India. Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet clinched gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event — India's second gold of the Games — while Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil and Niraj Kumar took silver in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions team event. India also picked up medals in table tennis and squash, and the women's hockey team beat Japan, pushing India's overall tally to 19 medals — 2 gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze.