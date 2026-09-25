Akhilesh Yadav Sets ‘Winnability’ Test For SP-Congress Seats In 2027 UP Assembly Polls

According to Indian Express, Yadav said, “Gathbandhan bhi hoga, gathbandhan ke saath challenge bhi… Baat humare liye seat ki nahi hogi, jeetne wali seat ki hogi. Jo jite who seat le le. (“There will be an alliance, and there will also be challenges with it. For us, it will not be about seats but about winnability — whoever can win a seat should get it).”