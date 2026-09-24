Lawyer’s Association Writes To CJI Over “Out-Of-Turn” Listing Of Plea Against Noida DM, Daughter Of CEC

The Lawyers’ Association for Constitution has written to CJI Surya Kant raising concerns over the reported out-of-turn listing and muted proceedings in the Supreme Court case involving Noida DM Medha Roopam.
The case stems from an Allahabad HC ruling that quashed Akriti Chaudhary’s NSA detention and directed ₹5 lakh compensation.
The matter comes amid reported internal differences in the ECI.
According to a report by Bar & Bench, the Lawyers’ Association for Constitution has written to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant over concerns about the “out-of-turn” listing of a plea against the District Magistrate of Noida, as well as the muting of live proceedings during its hearing. The Noida DM is the daughter of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
The letter alleges that the matter was listed before a special bench comprising Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and N. Kotiswar Singh, despite the prevailing roster.
Case In Allahabad HC
The plea stems from an Allahabad High Court order which severely criticised the Noida administration over the detention of a student, Akriti Chaudhary, under the National Security Act.
The High Court found that a notice issued to Chaudhary under Section 130 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, requiring her to furnish a bond for good behaviour, appeared to have been prepared after she was taken into custody.
Citing the general diary number recorded in the notice, the bench concluded that officials had prepared the document retrospectively. It called the process “ex post facto the arrest and nothing more than a sham” and said the state had failed to explain the “visible fabrication in the record”.
The court quashed the detention while also awarding compensation of ₹5 lakh, to be recovered directly from the personal salaries of the personnel involved, including Noida DM Medha Roopam.
Roopam subsequently appealed against the High Court’s order in the Supreme Court, which stayed the recovery of the ₹5 lakh fine.
Gyanesh Kumar Also Under Scrutiny
Separately, CEC Gyanesh Kumar has come under scrutiny after an Indian Express report revealed that Election Commissioners Vivek Joshi and Sukhbir Sandhu had raised formal objections to decisions taken by the Election Commission 14 times over the previous 10 months.
Following the revelation, opposition parties stepped up their demands for Kumar’s resignation, with several opposition leaders calling for his removal. Earlier today, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi held a press conference alleging “Vote Chori” and reiterated the demand for Kumar’s resignation.
Additionally, he alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are “on top of this conspiracy” and will be investigated.