'China’s Door Is Open’: Xi Calls On US Firms To Invest More In China

Xi Jinping has welcomed greater cooperation from US companies as he begins his state visit to Washington, saying China’s door will remain open and that Beijing and Washington should be “partners, not rivals”
The message comes amid continuing efforts to stabilise US-China economic ties, with bilateral goods trade rising 13.7% year-on-year in the second quarter and more than 84,000 US companies established in China by July
Xi’s investment pitch forms part of a broader effort to manage competition while preserving economic cooperation, as Trump and Xi meet in Washington against ongoing disputes over trade, technology, Taiwan and other issues
Chinese President Xi Jinping has said China’s door will remain open to US companies and called for greater mutually beneficial cooperation as he began his three-day state visit to the United States.
Xi arrived in Washington on Wednesday at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. In remarks released upon his arrival, Xi said China and the US should be “partners, not rivals” and that he looked forward to discussions with Trump on bilateral relations and wider international issues.
The visit comes four months after Trump travelled to China, where the two leaders agreed to build what Beijing described as a “constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability”. Xi said the two countries should pursue cooperation while keeping competition within manageable limits.
US Firms In China
Xi had made a similar appeal to American companies during Trump’s China visit in May.
At a meeting with US business leaders accompanying Trump, Xi said US companies were deeply involved in China’s reform and opening up and that both sides had benefited from their presence. “China’s door will only open wider,” he said, adding that Beijing welcomed greater mutually beneficial cooperation from US businesses.
During the same visit, Xi told Trump that China-US economic and trade ties were mutually beneficial and that disagreements should be addressed through equal-footed consultation. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the two sides should implement agreements already reached and expand exchanges in areas including trade, health, agriculture, tourism and law enforcement.
Economic Ties
China is seeking to keep business and trade links active despite continuing differences with Washington.
A Chinese government report ahead of Xi’s visit said bilateral trade in goods increased 13.7% year-on-year in the second quarter of this year. It also said US companies had established more than 84,000 enterprises in China by July.
Chinese officials have also highlighted recent business-level engagement. A delegation of Chinese business leaders travelled to the US in July and met representatives of more than 120 US companies and organisations, according to the Chinese government.
What Xi Wants
The investment message is part of a broader Chinese position on managing the relationship through continued engagement.
In May, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the two sides had agreed to maintain close contact between their leaders and keep political, diplomatic and economic channels active. He said economic and trade teams should continue consultations to stabilise economic ties and market expectations.
Xi’s latest remarks in Washington repeat that approach as the two leaders meet again. Beijing is presenting the visit as an opportunity to expand cooperation while managing disagreements between the world’s two largest economies.