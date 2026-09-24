Starlink Station Fire In Poland Sparks Sabotage Fears, Denmark Warns Of Russian Threat

Poland is investigating a fire at a Starlink ground station near Grójec as possible sabotage, with Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski saying the blaze appeared aimed at disrupting internet connectivity, including services used by Ukraine
Polish authorities have not established Russian responsibility, and investigators are still examining whether the fire was deliberately started or resulted from an electrical fault
Denmark’s Defence Intelligence Service has separately warned that Russia is likely to intensify its hybrid war against NATO and the West, including more sabotage and destructive cyberattacks, while assessing a low but rising risk of limited military attacks against NATO states bordering Russia
Poland is investigating a fire at a Starlink ground station in central Poland after Deputy Prime Minister and Digital Affairs Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski said there were indications it may have been deliberately started to disrupt the facility.
The fire broke out on Wednesday evening near Grójec in the Mazowieckie region, according to state news media. The station is operated by state-owned telecommunications company Exatel and functions as an internet hub for traffic passing through Poland, including services to Ukraine. Gawkowski said the apparent targeting of the facility could affect internet access and other infrastructure.
Fire Under Probe
Gawkowski said it was too early to establish whether Russia was responsible, but described the incident as potentially another element of hybrid warfare. Poland’s Internal Security Agency is investigating the case, while authorities are also examining whether the fire could have been caused by an electrical fault. No major interruption to internet services had been reported.
The Polish government has previously investigated alleged Russian-linked sabotage operations. In April, Poland’s National Prosecutor’s Office said it had brought charges against five people in a case involving a group accused of carrying out sabotage and terrorist offences on behalf of Russian intelligence. The investigation covered arson attacks and planned attacks in Poland and other European countries.
Denmark Raises Alarm
The latest Polish incident comes as Denmark’s Defence Intelligence Service (DDIS) issued a new assessment of the Russian threat on Thursday.
DDIS said Russia is expected to further escalate its hybrid war against NATO and the West in the coming months, including through more frequent sabotage and destructive cyberattacks against critical infrastructure. It also assessed a low but rising risk of limited Russian military attacks against one or more NATO countries bordering Russia.
At the same time, DDIS said an outright Russian invasion of a NATO country remained highly unlikely, although it could no longer be ruled out. The assessment said Russia had become more willing to take risks and was increasingly using sabotage, cyberattacks and other methods as part of its confrontation with the West.
Why Starlink Matters
The Polish government has previously highlighted Starlink’s importance in maintaining communications in Ukraine after Russian attacks damaged conventional telecommunications infrastructure. Starlink terminals connect users to satellites and then to ground stations that link the traffic to the wider internet.
Gawkowski said the Polish station was important because disrupting it could affect connectivity for institutions and the Ukrainian military. Authorities have not established Russian responsibility for the fire.
The investigation therefore comes as European governments are increasing scrutiny of potential attacks on communications and other critical infrastructure, while Denmark’s latest assessment warns that Russia’s hybrid operations against NATO and the West are likely to intensify.