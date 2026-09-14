Sweden’s Preliminary Results Put Kristersson Govt On Course For Defeat

Preliminary results from Sweden’s general election put the opposition Red-Green bloc ahead of Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson’s governing coalition
The result puts Kristersson’s government at risk of defeat, with the final Riksdag result expected during the weekend after election day
The election was Sweden’s first general election since the country joined NATO in March 2024
Sweden's governing coalition led by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is facing defeat after preliminary results from Sunday's general election put the opposition Red-Green bloc ahead, according to the Swedish Election Authority. The final result is expected to be announced during the weekend following election day.
The election, held on Sunday, was the first general election since Sweden joined NATO in March 2024. More than 8 million voters were eligible to cast ballots in the parliamentary election.
A Tight Race That Turned Against The Government
The Riksdag has 349 seats and uses proportional representation, with parties generally needing at least 4 per cent of the national vote to enter parliament.
Pre-election polling had shown the opposition Red-Green bloc, comprising the Social Democrats, Centre Party, Left Party and Greens, at 50.8%, against 47.6% for the governing Tidö parties and their Sweden Democrat allies.
The race had tightened considerably from June, when a Statistics Sweden survey showed the opposition leading by 12.6%.
The Liberals' position had been a key uncertainty, having polled below the parliamentary threshold in one September survey before improving in a later poll.
Government Formation Ahead
Under Sweden's system, voters elect the Riksdag, which then determines the government. The election result remains preliminary while the vote count continues, with the Election Authority saying the final Riksdag result is expected during the weekend after election day.
The result could therefore set off negotiations over the formation of the next government, with the balance between the opposition parties and their potential governing arrangements becoming central to the process.
Riksdag Speaker Andreas Norlén had previously urged parties to be prepared to abandon red lines to avoid a prolonged government-formation process.