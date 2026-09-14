China’s New Exit and Entry Rules: Securitising Cross-Border Mobility

“Sometimes this fear creates a kind of self-censorship,” Migmar says. “I want to come out onto the streets, join demonstrations, and speak openly against Chinese policies. I want to stand up for the cause I believe in. But then I think about what could happen if I ever want to return to Tibet and see my family. That thought holds me back. It is painful to feel that exercising your right to speak and protest could eventually mean losing the possibility of seeing your own parents or relatives. There are many Tibetans who continue to restrict their own speech and activities because of these concerns. This is one of the ways transnational repression can affect people, even when they are living outside China.”