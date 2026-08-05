India-China Border Trade At Shipki La Hits Snag Within A Week Of Restart After Six Years

“The traders’ body has briefed me on this issue, and I will certainly take it up with the state government, urging it to approach the concerned ministry of the Government of India. Trade through Shipki La is indeed neither highly lucrative nor high in volume,” DC Kinnaur said.



Meanwhile, the association, in its memorandum submitted to the Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur, said the Indo-China border trade is not a commercial import-export activity in the conventional sense; it is rather a special confidence-building measure and a traditional livelihood mechanism for the border communities.