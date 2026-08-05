In Photos: Stunning Visuals From Fuego Volcano Eruption, Thousands Evacuated

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 5 August 2026 4:01 pm

Guatemala’s Fuego volcano has erupted, prompting the evacuation of thousands of people from nearby communities as ash, lava and volcanic debris threaten populated areas. This photo gallery captures the eruption and its impact, from towering plumes of smoke and ash to evacuated communities and emergency response efforts on the ground