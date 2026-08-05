In Photos: Stunning Visuals From Fuego Volcano Eruption, Thousands Evacuated

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Guatemala’s Fuego volcano has erupted, prompting the evacuation of thousands of people from nearby communities as ash, lava and volcanic debris threaten populated areas. This photo gallery captures the eruption and its impact, from towering plumes of smoke and ash to evacuated communities and emergency response efforts on the ground

Guatemala volcano eruption
Lava flows out of the crater of the Fuego Volcano, as seen from San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Moises Castillo
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Fuego volcano erupts
Lava flows and clouds of ash out of the crater of the Fuego Volcano, as seen from San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Moises Castillo
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Volcan de Fuego 2026
Lava flows and clouds of ash out of the crater of the Fuego Volcano, as seen from San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Moises Castillo
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Lava flows out of the crater of the Fuego Volcano, as seen from San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
Lava flows out of the crater of the Fuego Volcano, as seen from San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Moises Castillo
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San Juan Alotenango evacuations
Clouds of ash spew from crater of the Fuego volcano, as seen from San Pedro Las Huertas, Guatemala, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Moises Castillo
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Guatemala volcano orange alert
A woman playfully swings a child as clouds of ash rise from the crater of the Fuego volcano, as seen from San Pedro Las Huertas, Guatemala, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Moises Castillo
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Guatemala evacuations
Residents evacuated from areas surrounding the Fuego volcano rest in a temporary shelter in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Moises Castillo
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Families evacuated from areas surrounding the Fuego Volcano rest at a temporary shelter in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
Families evacuated from areas surrounding the Fuego Volcano rest at a temporary shelter in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Moises Castillo
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Guatemala disaster response 2026
Families evacuated from areas surrounding the Fuego Volcano arrive to a temporary shelter in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Moises Castillo
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Central America active volcanoes
Families evacuated from areas surrounding the Fuego Volcano arrive at a temporary shelter in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Moises Castillo
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El Porvenir Las Lajitas volcano
Lava flows and clouds of ash from the crater of the Fuego Volcano, as seen from San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Moises Castillo

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