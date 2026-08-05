Ceuta And Melilla Remain Europe's Most Sensitive African Border

A mass migrant surge into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta has once again drawn attention to Ceuta and Melilla, the European Union's only land borders with Africa, where migration, sovereignty and diplomacy frequently collide.

A Ceuta resident sits at a bus station as migrants who crossed into Spain are escorted by Spanish soldiers toward the Spanish-Moroccan border, for their return to Morocco from the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue