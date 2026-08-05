Seven Blasts In Dubai: What We Know About Jebel Ali Incident

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
Published at:

Multiple explosions were reported in Dubai’s Jebel Ali industrial area, with UAE authorities confirming a fire and saying no injuries were reported

Yemen
Representational Photo

  • Seven blasts were reported within 20 minutes at Dubai’s Jebel Ali industrial zone and port, with the cause of the incident unclear.

  • UAE authorities confirmed a fire in the area, reported no injuries, and launched emergency response efforts.

  • No group has claimed responsibility, while reports said two people were detained for filming the fire.

Seven blasts were reported within 20 minutes at Dubai’s Jebel Ali industrial zone and port on Wednesday, Mehr News Agency reported. UAE authorities confirmed a fire in the area but have not revealed the cause of the incident.

Arab media reports said two people were detained by Emirati authorities for filming the fire. No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the incident so far.

What Happened in Dubai?

Plumes of smoke billowed Jebel Ali industrial area of Dubai and port. The Dubai Media Office confirmed the incident and no injuries were reported.

In a post on X, it said, “Dubai's Civil Defence confirmed that the fire that broke out last night in the Dubai South area was the result of an accident in one of the workshops, leading to the ignition of several trucks and caravans, and the fire was extinguished without recording any injuries.”

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The Emirati Media published no official account, but confirmed hearing multiple explosions. Iraqi media said Yemen launched a missile attack. Details on casualties or the extent of damage remain unavailable as of now.

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Why Is The Area Important?

Jebel Ali, located in southwestern Dubai, is one of the UAE’s most important industrial, commercial, and logistics hubs. The area houses Jebel Ali Port and the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), which is considered to be a major industrial and trade zone established in 1985.

Jafza hosts over 11,000 companies from over 150 countries and is strategically connected to Jebel Ali Port, major highways, and Al Maktoum International Airport, making the area a key gateway for international trade.

Blasts Come Amid Rising International Tensions

Meanwhile, explosions were also reported in Yemen’s capital Sanaa, with conflicting reports over their cause. Some sources quoted by Money Control attributed the blasts to air strikes, while others claimed they were linked to missile launches from Yemeni territory.

The ongoing tensions also pertain to the status of the Strait of Hormuz, and Iran claims stake on its status.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said, "The Strait is going to be open very soon or they're gonna hit very hard, and then the Strait is going to be open."

US, Iran and Oman are reportedly close to finalising an interim agreement aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which has witnessed heightened tensions following the collapse of a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Washington and Tehran last month, Axios reported.

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