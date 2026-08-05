Indian Ship MSV Faize Noore Oliya Sinks Off Yemen; 14 Crew Rescued

The Indian-flagged cargo vessel MSV Faize Noore Oliya capsized and sank in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen on 4 August 2026 after being hit by a projectile.
The Yemeni Coast Guard successfully rescued all 14 crew members, comprising 13 Indian nationals and one Yemeni citizen, housing them safely at the Port of Mokha.
Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal directed the Director General of Shipping to coordinate immediate welfare and evacuation support for the rescued crew.
A projectile struck the Indian cargo ship MSV Faize Noore Oliya on 4 August 2026, capsizing and sinking the vessel in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen.
Rescuers saved all 14 crew members including 13 Indian nationals and one Yemeni citizen. Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on X that the crew had been rescued.
The Ministry of External Affairs condemned the strike stating that continuing attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome. The ministry criticised the "unprovoked attack on the defenceless mechanised sailing vessel". It also thanked Yemeni authorities for their support.
Rescue And Repatriation
The Yemeni Coast Guard rescued the crew and brought them to the Port of Mokha.
New Indian Express reported that the rescued crew remains safely sheltered at the harbour. Authorities have not yet announced a specific timeline for their repatriation to India. Union minister Sonowal directed the Director General of Shipping to coordinate immediate welfare and evacuation support.
The Indian Embassy in Riyadh continues to actively coordinate with Yemeni officials. Diplomats are monitoring the situation to ensure the ongoing security of the rescued seafarers.
Houthi Involvement Context
Yemen's Saudi-backed transportation ministry accused Iran-aligned Houthis of executing the strike. Officials stated that the militants deployed a boat loaded with explosives to target the commercial vessel.
The Houthi group has offered no official comment and has not claimed responsibility for sinking the ship. Houthi factions routinely launch Red Sea attacks aimed at blockading Saudi exports, expanding the US-Iran conflict that has already choked oil supply through the Strait of Hormuz. These maritime assaults continuously disrupt global shipping routes and threaten international oil supplies.
Indian oil refiners have altered their procurement strategies. Companies shifted to buying Middle East fuel shipments on a delivered basis following previous Houthi strikes on Saudi oil tankers.