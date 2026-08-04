In Photos: AAP Protestors Hit Delhi Streets Against E-20 Protestors

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

Protests erupted in Delhi over the government’s E20 petrol policy, with demonstrators voicing concerns about its impact on vehicles, fuel efficiency and consumers. The photo gallery captures scenes from the demonstrations, including protesters, placards and political activity, offering a visual account of the growing debate surrounding ethanol-blended petrol

Demand unblended petrol option India
Demonstrators showing petitions to be submitted during a protest march by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal to the Prime Minister’s residence against E20 fuel, alleging the centre is promoting it under pressure from US President Donald Trump, at party office, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
1/10
AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal
Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, center, leads a protest against the government's E20 fuel policy in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vipin
2/10
Nitin Gadkari E20 controversy
Dummies of petrol dispensing machine at party office during a protest march by party national convener Arvind Kejriwal to the Prime Minister’s residence to submit petitions against E20 fuel, alleging the centre is promoting it under pressure from US President Donald Trump, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
3/10
Is E20 fuel bad for car engines
Demonstrators at AAP office during a protest march by party national convener Arvind Kejriwal to the Prime Minister’s residence to submit petitions against E20 fuel, alleging the centre is promoting it under pressure from US President Donald Trump, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
4/10
Ethanol blending vehicle damage debate
Aam Aadmi Party supporters display bundles of signed petitions opposing the government's E20 fuel policy during a protest in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vipin
5/10
Delhi transport strike E20
Aam Aadmi Party supporters shout slogans and display bundles of signed petitions opposing the government's E20 fuel policy during a protest in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vipin
6/10
Arvind Kejriwal E20 march
Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal sits beside bundles of petitions signed in opposition to the government's E20 fuel policy during a protest in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vipin
7/10
Mandatory E20 rollout
A billboard promoting E20 fuel policy is displayed, center, as motorists line up to refuel at a fuel station in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vipin
8/10
Ethanol blended petrol
A billboard promoting E20 fuel policy is seen behind as an attendant prepares to refuel a vehicle at a fuel station in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vipin
9/10
E20 policy India
A billboard promoting E20 fuel policy is seen behind as motorists line up to refuel at a fuel station in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Vipin
10/10
Protest against E20 fuel in Delhi
Petitions to be submitted at AAP office during a protest march by party national convener Arvind Kejriwal to the Prime Minister’s residence against E20 fuel, alleging the centre is promoting it under pressure from US President Donald Trump, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories