In Photos: AAP Protestors Hit Delhi Streets Against E-20 Protestors

Protests erupted in Delhi over the government’s E20 petrol policy, with demonstrators voicing concerns about its impact on vehicles, fuel efficiency and consumers. The photo gallery captures scenes from the demonstrations, including protesters, placards and political activity, offering a visual account of the growing debate surrounding ethanol-blended petrol

Demonstrators showing petitions to be submitted during a protest march by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal to the Prime Minister’s residence against E20 fuel, alleging the centre is promoting it under pressure from US President Donald Trump, at party office, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali