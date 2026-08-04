In Photos: AAP Protestors Hit Delhi Streets Against E-20 Protestors

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Protests erupted in Delhi over the government’s E20 petrol policy, with demonstrators voicing concerns about its impact on vehicles, fuel efficiency and consumers. The photo gallery captures scenes from the demonstrations, including protesters, placards and political activity, offering a visual account of the growing debate surrounding ethanol-blended petrol
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