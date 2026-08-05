DK Shivakumar Warns Miffed Karnataka Congress MLAs: Quit If You Want

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar warned disgruntled Congress MLAs that their resignations would be accepted within minutes if they chose to quit.
The political unrest followed the induction of 19 ministers into the cabinet, leaving several senior legislators disappointed.
Indi MLA Yashvantharayagouda V Patil resigned, while Belur Gopalakrishna threatened to quit after missing out on cabinet berths.
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday warned legislators disgruntled over being left out of his council of ministers that they are free to quit and their resignations will be accepted "within a few minutes", adding that the party—and not posts—is paramount.
The warning followed the induction of 19 ministers, which triggered resentment among several Congress legislators, Times of India reported. Yashvantharayagouda V Patil resigned as Indi MLA and Belur Gopalakrishna threatened to quit after missing out on a cabinet berth, while at least five lawmakers openly expressed disappointment.
"Resignations keep happening in politics," Shivakumar told reporters. "No one can stop those who want to resign. The party is important. If there is a party, everything else follows"
Lessons In Political Patience
Appealing for patience, Shivakumar cited his own political journey and that of senior Congress functionaries who waited for years before getting ministerial positions. He said he did not resign when excluded from ministries under Dharam Singh and Siddaramaiah, asking if he and G. Parameshwara had not remained patient.
Shivakumar also recalled Veerendra Patil's tenure, when Bangarappa, Mallikarjun Kharge and Dharam Singh were initially left out. Bangarappa and Dharam Singh later became Chief Ministers, he said.
Discontent Among Senior Leaders
On X, former minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, a six-time MLA who had held organisational positions from Youth Congress to AICC for decades, said it was disappointing that he was not considered for induction without any assigned reason. The former KPCC chief, son of former chief minister R Gundu Rao, said he would continue to work for the people and Karnataka.
"That may be DK Shivakumar's style of functioning, but seniors should patiently listen to the grievances of legislators instead of saying their resignations would be accepted immediately," former minister MC Sudhakar said. Sudhakar clarified that they are not demanding cabinet changes but want the leadership to address their concerns.