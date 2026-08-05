Article 370 Abrogation Anniversary: Security Tightened Across Jammu And Kashmir On Seventh Anniversary

Speaking on the seventh anniversary, BJP MP Ghulam Ali Khatana said, "After PM Narendra Modi took command, he understood the Jammu and Kashmir situation. He fixed the loopholes. He fixed the underlying problem. Because of 370, the police were under the state. If women married outside, they had no rights to their parents' property. OBCs had no status... So today you have seen that everywhere, be it religious pilgrim tourism, other tourism, the visit of G20 countries, and the arrival of international investors. Many things have been simplified and made easy. And recently, elections were held in which Omar Abdullah Sahab won with a plus 60 percent voter turnout...So, in a broad sense, people's mental stability and confidence have increased. Development has occurred all around."