World Badminton Championships 2026: PV Sindhu Gets Ninth Seed, Satwik-Chirag Lead India’s Seeded Entries

At the BWF World Championships 2026, Lakshya Sen has been seeded 14th in men’s singles, while PV Sindhu will start as the ninth seed in women’s singles
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are India’s highest-seeded entry, receiving the fifth seed in men’s doubles
Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto are seeded 15th in mixed doubles, giving India seeded representation in four categories
India will enter the upcoming BWF World Championships with a strong representation across all five categories, with PV Sindhu and the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty leading the country's seeded entries.
Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu has been awarded the ninth seed in women's singles, while Satwik and Chirag, the 2022 Asian Games gold medallists, have received the fifth seed in men's doubles. The championships will be held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi from August 17 to 23.
Sindhu heads into the tournament in confident form after winning the Japan Open title, while Satwik and Chirag will look to make a deep run at home after securing a top-five seeding.
India have secured two entries in each of the five categories, with at least one seeded player or pair in four events. Former World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen has been seeded 14th in men's singles, while the mixed doubles combination of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto has received the 15th seed.
The qualification rankings were based on the players' world standings as of April 28, 2026, while the seedings were determined according to the rankings on July 28, 2026.
In the men's singles category, reigning world champion Shi Yuqi of China has been named the top seed, while South Korea's An Se Young leads the women's singles seeding list. Defending women's singles world champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan is seeded second, followed by China's Wang Zhi Yi and Chen Yufei.
The draw ceremony for the championships will take place in New Delhi on Wednesday. The final seedings could undergo changes if any seeded players withdraw before the tournament begins.
In other categories, South Korea's Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae occupy the top spot in men's doubles, while China's Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning are the leading seeds in women's doubles. China's Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping have been handed the top seeding in mixed doubles.
With home conditions and a strong contingent across categories, India will aim to build on its recent performances and challenge for medals at the prestigious tournament.
India's Seeded Entries At BWF World Championships 2026
Men’s Singles: Lakshya Sen — 14th seed
Men’s Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty — 5th seed
Women’s Singles: PV Sindhu — 9th seed
Mixed Doubles: Dhruv Kapila / Tanisha Crasto — 15th seed