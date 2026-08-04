World Badminton Championships 2026: PV Sindhu Gets Ninth Seed, Satwik-Chirag Lead India’s Seeded Entries

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:

BWF World Championships 2026 will see four seeded Indian entries, with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty (5th) leading the list, followed by PV Sindhu (9th), Lakshya Sen (14th) and Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto (15th)

PV Sindhu Vs Nozomi Okuhara Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026:
PV Sindhu at BWF World Championships 2025 | Photo: PTI/File
Summary of this article

  • At the BWF World Championships 2026, Lakshya Sen has been seeded 14th in men’s singles, while PV Sindhu will start as the ninth seed in women’s singles

  • Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are India’s highest-seeded entry, receiving the fifth seed in men’s doubles

  • Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto are seeded 15th in mixed doubles, giving India seeded representation in four categories

India will enter the upcoming BWF World Championships with a strong representation across all five categories, with PV Sindhu and the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty leading the country's seeded entries.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu has been awarded the ninth seed in women's singles, while Satwik and Chirag, the 2022 Asian Games gold medallists, have received the fifth seed in men's doubles. The championships will be held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi from August 17 to 23.

Sindhu heads into the tournament in confident form after winning the Japan Open title, while Satwik and Chirag will look to make a deep run at home after securing a top-five seeding.

India have secured two entries in each of the five categories, with at least one seeded player or pair in four events. Former World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen has been seeded 14th in men's singles, while the mixed doubles combination of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto has received the 15th seed.

The qualification rankings were based on the players' world standings as of April 28, 2026, while the seedings were determined according to the rankings on July 28, 2026.

Related Content
PV Sindhu is captured in an athletic ready stance during her women's singles semifinal at the Japan Open 2026. Wearing a dark blue sleeveless kit with white badminton shoes, the Indian star keeps her eyes firmly on the shuttlecock as she prepares for a backhand return. - PTI
PV Sindhu will be seen in action at the China Open 2026 badminton - File
2024 Paris Summer Olympics Women's Singles badminton PV Sindhu Vs He Bing Jiao_5 - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
PV Sindhu Vs Wong Ling Ching Highlights, BWF Japan Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Defeats Malaysian Rival. - | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

In the men's singles category, reigning world champion Shi Yuqi of China has been named the top seed, while South Korea's An Se Young leads the women's singles seeding list. Defending women's singles world champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan is seeded second, followed by China's Wang Zhi Yi and Chen Yufei.

The draw ceremony for the championships will take place in New Delhi on Wednesday. The final seedings could undergo changes if any seeded players withdraw before the tournament begins.

In other categories, South Korea's Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae occupy the top spot in men's doubles, while China's Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning are the leading seeds in women's doubles. China's Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping have been handed the top seeding in mixed doubles.

With home conditions and a strong contingent across categories, India will aim to build on its recent performances and challenge for medals at the prestigious tournament.

India's Seeded Entries At BWF World Championships 2026

  • Men’s Singles: Lakshya Sen — 14th seed

  • Men’s Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty — 5th seed

  • Women’s Singles: PV Sindhu — 9th seed

  • Mixed Doubles: Dhruv Kapila / Tanisha Crasto — 15th seed

Stay updated with the latest badminton news, live updates, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the other sports. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, tennis, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories