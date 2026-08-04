Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party Wrests Bankipur From BJP; Congress Retains Datia

Nabin published a statement on X accepting the public mandate. "We express our heartfelt gratitude to the people of Manjalpur...for expressing their faith in the BJP...In Bankipur and Datia, we did not receive the expected mandate. We will conduct a thorough introspection of the election results in both these areas with complete seriousness, and with renewed energy and determination, we will continue to go among the people and work tirelessly to further strengthen their trust," Nabin wrote.