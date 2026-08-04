'Disappointed By Decision': Dinesh Gundu Rao Questions Karnataka Cabinet Exclusion

“Even in the previous government, when Siddaramaiah was Chief Minister, I voluntarily told him for three years that he should make somebody else a minister because I wanted to work for the party. Becoming a minister is not the end for me. But the disappointment is that they have not given me a proper reason for dropping me. I hope that, at least in the future, they will tell me why I was dropped. A proper reason should be given. That is the only thing I expect,” he told ANI.