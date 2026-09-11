Tibetan Protest In Delhi As Xi Visits India: Why China’s New Law Is In Focus

The TYC gathered at Majnu Ka Tila in Delhi to protest against Chinese President Xi Jinping 's visit to India. It describes the law, which came into force on 1 July, as "one of the most serious threats to the survival of Tibetan identity in recent decades." Its statement says Beijing is institutionalising assimilation policies "under the guise of promoting ethnic unity," using the same pomegranate metaphor Xi has employed to frame China's multi-ethnic national identity.