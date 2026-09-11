Putin Takes Swipe At G7 Over Shrinking Global Output, Hails BRICS Economic Might At New Delhi Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin questioned the G7's relevance during the BRICS Business Summit 2026 in New Delhi.
Putin stated that BRICS accounts for nearly 40 per cent of global economic output compared to 18 per cent for G7 nations.
The Russian leader praised India's expanding economic contribution amid a broader global power shift away from older Western groupings.
Vladimir Putin used the BRICS Business Summit 2026 in New Delhi on Friday to contrast the G7’s shrinking share of global output with BRICS’s growing weight. He said G7 countries accounted for about 18 per cent of global economic output, compared with nearly 40 per cent for BRICS members.
Putin questioned the group's ongoing standing. “I don’t know why they call them that,” Putin said. He termed BRICS the biggest economic alliance globally, adding that member states continue to build power as international dynamics transform.
He also highlighted India’s growing contribution to the global economy and said the world was going through a major economic shift. BRICS, he added, remained open to cooperation with countries outside the bloc.
Russia And G7
Russia was a member of what was then the G8 until it was expelled after its annexation of Crimea in 2014. The grouping later reverted to the G7.
Putin said BRICS members were gaining strength and influence as the global order changed. He used the bloc’s larger share of global output to argue that economic power is moving away from older Western groupings.
Western Pressure Claims
Putin accused Western nations of trying to restore their former economic dominance by weakening BRICS countries. “Western competitors of BRICS are trying to regain their former leadership, and this struggle is taking an unseemly turn at the governmental level,” Putin said.
Western sanctions remain unjust, Putin said. He added that Moscow sustained its financial momentum despite trade curbs and urged closer collaboration across BRICS partners as international financial systems shift.