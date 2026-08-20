Advocates Protest Outside BCI Office, Demand Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra’s Resignation

Advocates protest outside the BCI office and demand chairman Manan Kumar Mishra’s resignation.
Protesters seek an Advocates Protection Act, insurance coverage and transparent inspections of law colleges.
The protest comes amid criticism of the BCI over its withdrawn order concerning graduating NALSAR students.
A group of advocates staged a protest outside the Bar Council of India (BCI) office here, alleging irregularities in its functioning and demanding the resignation of its chairman, Manan Kumar Mishra.
The protest, called by the All India Young Advocates Association and supported by the Cockroach Janta Party, saw members of the legal fraternity raise several demands, including the implementation of an Advocates Protection Act, insurance coverage for all advocates and regular, transparent inspections of law colleges. It also came amid criticism of the BCI following a now-withdrawn order involving NALSAR students.
According to PTI, Mishra had earlier apologised to law students after facing criticism over the order, which directed state bar councils not to enrol any of the current batch of graduating NALSAR students as advocates.
In a statement issued on Independence Day, Mishra said recent developments had caused concern among students and expressed regret if any of his words or communications had hurt their feelings.
The controversy began after a section of students of NALSAR University of Law wrote to the vice chancellor, registrar and professors of the institution, opposing any proposal to invite Chief Justice of India Surya Kant as chief guest at the university's convocation.
In the first circular, BCI chairperson Mishra said the council was examining allegations regarding a campaign against the CJI's participation in the university's convocation and had sought a report identifying those responsible.
The decision was reversed within hours following criticism from members of the legal fraternity. A modified order said the "vast majority" of the students were innocent and should not be made to suffer for the alleged misconduct of a few.
PTI reported that Chief Justice of India Surya Kant later sharply pulled up the BCI over the order and said it was "dialogue between students and me".
The NALSAR Student Bar Council subsequently demanded a public apology from Mishra. Graduating students, current students and alumni of NLSIU, Bengaluru, also issued a joint statement seeking a similar apology and rejected the presence of the BCI chairperson and the CJI at their convocation.